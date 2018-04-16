GNPC – UMaT sign MoU to set up Professorial Chair

The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) at the GNPC Foundation Head office in Takoradi.

The ceremony, marking yet another remarkable collaboration between industry and academia, would see GNPC commit $250,000 each year to UMaT for the next four years to establish a Professorial Chair of Mining Engineering and to support research.

Signing for the Corporation, CEO of GNPC, Dr. Kofi Kodua Sarpong reiterated the Corporation’s long-term vision to establish a Research Centre of Excellence; citing academia and research as critical to achieving this goal.

On his part, the Vice Chancellor of UMaT, Professor Jerry S. Y. Kuma, expressed delight with the agreement and referred to GNPC’s support as monumental to the development of human capacity in Ghana’s mining, oil and gas sector.

