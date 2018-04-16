I’m uncomfortable to sit on Major Mahama trial – Juror

One of the jurors in the Major Maxwell Mahama murder trial has asked to pull out from the jury.

The juror who is a lady begged the court to allow her to recuse herself from the trial.

When asked by the presiding judge the reason behind her sudden decision, the juror who was almost in tears said: “My Lord, I am uncomfortable, I am not capable.”

Also the two out of the three individuals brought by the Judicial Service to be nominated said they were uncomfortable to be on the panel.

This left the court with no choice than to accept only one of the three brought by the service which still left the court with one juror short of the required seven.

After one of the six people selected during the last sitting presented a letter to the court begging to be excluded, even though the judge was not happy, he agreed.

This left the court with five Jurors.

The trial Judge, Justice Mariama Owusu adjourned the case to 25Th April, 2018 as she indicated another request will be sent to the Judicial Service for more jurors.

This is the second time the empaneling of a jury to hear the case has failed.

Last week, the accused persons rejected eight out of 14 people who were presented to be selected to form the seven member panel.

Late Major Mahama was gruesomely murdered by the people of Denkyira Obuasi, now known as New Obuasi, on suspicion of being an armed robber.

His death drew derision from the majority of Ghanaians who condemned the act of mob justice.

Investigations were subsequently opened into the matter, with about 35 people discharged during the committal process at the district court leaving fourteen people.

