K’si: Bayport supports 600 KNUST students

Over 600 brilliant but needy students of the College of Engineering at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) are set to benefit, henceforth, from an endowment package from leading financial service, Bayport Savings and Loans.

Bayport with its interest in developing human resource is supporting the students who are in dire financial need, with an amount of Gh¢20,000.

Speaking to Ultimate Business, Friday, after the donation, Head of Marketing at Bayport Saving and Loans, Kojo Korsah explained that his outfit was touched to respond to the requests of the College, because they believe in building partnerships and also making the lives of students better.

“For us, Bayport as a business, we look out for alliances and partners and we believe that the College of Engineering at KNUST is a partner that we can collaborate with in the development of students and human resource.

“The leadership of the College came to have a discussion with our management, that there are students here, who are financially challenged and are in extreme, super, dire need of support which is affecting their academic performance.

“My executives asked me to come and have a discussion with the leadership of the College, Professor Mark Adom-Asamoah who is the Provost of the College of Engineering, so we’ve agreed on what to do.

“We want to find the rules of engagement and now what we’ve agreed to do is to continuously support them”, Kojo Korsah hinted.

He further stated that “for this particular semester, Bayport has supported them with Ghc20,000 to cushion them a bit and are hoping that with subsequent semesters, we will come back and support.”

“We want to support 50 brilliant but needy students of the College of Engineering on semester basis with a certain amount to make their life comfortable on campus especially going into the exams. We’re believing and hoping that as we move on, we’ll increase our budget and help them the more”, the Bayport Head of Marketing added.

On his part, Provost of the College of Engineering, Professor Mark Adom-Asamoah expressed his sincere gratitude to the management of Bayport Savings and Loans for heeding his call of aid to the students who are mostly first generation students and can barely survive on their own.

“Let me first and foremost show my sincere appreciation and gratitude to Bayport. I spoke to the Board Chairman and followed up with a letter. They promised to give us some money and that is what they’ve come today to do. They donated Gh¢20,000 to the College of Engineering Students Fund. Beyond that they are now also promising to give 50 students, stipends, every semester for the next five years”, Prof Adom-Asamoah mentioned.

Bayport Savings and Loans, with 53 branches across the country, currently is a non-banking financial institution registered with the Bank of Ghana under the non-banking law – PNDC Law 328 and engaged in payroll tied lending.

