Liberty was wasteful against Dwarfs- Coach Alaska

Liberty Professionals assistant coach Emmanuel Asante Ofori ‘Alaska’ has bemoaned their profligacy in the 2-1 loss to Ebusua Dwarfs in Week 7 of the Ghana Premier League at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The Scientific Soccer lads went into the clash against Ebusua Dwarfs on the back of two consecutive wins against Techiman Wonders and Ashgold.

Liberty were favourites to pick maximum points as Benjamin Eshun converted a 24th minute penalty strike to hand his side the first goal of the game but failed to increase the tally for Liberty.

Dwarfs responded through Alhaji Mustapha before hitting the winner through Dennis Akorsah with two minutes to end the game.

But Coach Alaska believes his side’s failure to finish off the encounter is a learning curve for them in their subsequent matches.

“We played well but we didn’t finish well so it’s a very painful loss but we will go back to the drawing board and correct our mistakes before facing Dreams FC,” he told Starr Sports.

Liberty Professional have an outstanding game against Aduana Stars, who are involved in continental football but will next face Dreams FC on Thursday.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM