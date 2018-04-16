Man, 55, kills stepson, 22, over banku

A 55-year-old farmer, Sampson Adekakye has been arrested for killing his 22-year-old stepson known as Nyebro over banku, a locally prepared meal.

The incident according to Agoo News occurred Saturday evening around 8:30pm at Aprapong a suburb of Abetifi in the Kwahu East District of the Eastern region.

Confirming the incident to Ebenezer Kojo Nyavor in a telephone conversation, Adekakye accused his stepson for eating all the food at home.

According to him, the situation led to exchange of words between the two.

A meeting with community members to address the matter failed to earn any good results.

Adekakye continued that, his stepson after the meeting with the committee members attacked him and in an attempt to defend himself with knife, he unfortunately stabbed him to death.

Adekakye was later that evening arrested by residents and handed over to the Police.

In a latest development, the Assemblyman for Simpoa Electoral area, Mr Ganyuie Alex a.k.a Grandfather has revealed that some family members together with him spent about four hours on River Afram to transfer the body of Nyebro and the suspect from Aprapong to Simpoa Sunday dawn.

