PHOTOS: Team Dogboe Depart Ghana ahead of Magdaleno bout

Team Dogboe left Ghana ahead of a World title fight with WBO World super bantamweight champion Jessie Magdaleno on April 28 in Philadelphia.

The bout will be Magdaleno’s second defence of his belt and his first fight since April 2017 when he made his first defence of his belt against Brazil’s Adeilson Dos Santos.

Dogboe stopped Cesar Juarez in round five to win the interim WBO World super bantamweight belt at the Bukom Boxing Arena in January.

