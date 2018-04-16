© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

PHOTOS: Team Dogboe Depart Ghana ahead of Magdaleno bout

By Anthony Bebli

Team Dogboe left Ghana ahead of a World title fight with WBO World super bantamweight champion Jessie Magdaleno on April 28 in Philadelphia.

The bout will be Magdaleno’s second defence of his belt and  his first fight since April 2017 when he made his first defence of his belt against Brazil’s Adeilson Dos Santos.

Related Posts

Wilder fight would be dangerous- Klitschko warns

Dogboe is a hungry boxer – Rawlings

Dogboe stops Juarez in round 5

Dogboe  stopped Cesar Juarez in round five to win the interim WBO World super bantamweight belt at the Bukom Boxing Arena in January.

 

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM

 

You might also like
Sports

Wilder fight would be dangerous- Klitschko warns

Sports

Dogboe is a hungry boxer – Rawlings

Sports

Dogboe stops Juarez in round 5

Sports

Joshua attacks Fury, Wilder

Comments
Loading...

Follow Us @starr1035fm