Sack Hearts Coach Wellington- Group

A Group of supporters of Accra Hearts of Oak, led by Paa Kofi Sunsum the club’s National Chapters organizer, have called on the management of the club to sack interim head coach Henry Wellington following the team’s poor start to the campaign.

This call comes after the Phobians suffered a 1-2 defeat to Elmina Sharks at the Ndoum Stadium on Saturday

Wellington who was then the assistant coach was promoted to take charge of the First Team after Frank Nuttall had his contract terminated at the beginning of the season.

However, after an inconsistent start to the 2017/18 Ghana Premier League season, the vociferous Group is convinced the coach is not the right man to lead the club.

The Phobians have lost 3 matches of their opening 7 matches, winning 3 and drawing 1.

Hearts face Karela on Wednesday at the Anyinase Park in the Western Region.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM