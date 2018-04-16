Shatta Wale allegedly beats wife; Michy chases him with knife

Controversial Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has hit the headlines once again, this time he is being accused by his baby mama, Shatta Michy, of beating her to pulp.

Shatta Wale had earlier written on Facebook that “When a woman chases you with a Knife…DAWG AM….!!!!!! Boys be wise…Am done…The wise will understand!!!!!!!!.”

Moments later, Michy responded to the post on Facebook accusing the ‘Kakai’ hitmaker of assault.

She wrote: “The world is full of hypocrites. They hurt u and later come seek internet sympathy. The world knows what a good woman looks like. Unfortunately, & ungratefully, you don’t. Thanks for the bump on my head.”

Michy had earlier posted on Facebook that “With all the ungrateful & unkind people in the world attacking us day by day, sometimes death is more peaceful.”

But the public spat between the two seems to be degenerating after, Shatta Wale who on Saturday won the Best Collabo award at the 19th edition of the Ghana Music Awards, returned to Facebook to state that his baby mama sometimes cuts herself to frame him.

“One of my biggest mistake in Life Is believing people will show me the same love I have shown them. You always cut yourself either with blade or burn urself or sometimes break bottles and glasses to still hurt yourself for the outside world to believe it cuz of the way of life I live in the industry. So people will say and I quote:Abi shatta dierrr the way Ibe basabasa he go fit do am ” my God I worship does not sleep for people like you to tarnish his image…He has never made me lost a battle..

“The empire is my witness on how I have kept this in me for so long..Woman kakai eeeeiii abeg come back again with better lies CUZ TODAY YOU SLAPPED ME INFRONT OF YOUR OWN MOTHER HOLDING A KNIFE TOO… What a wow !!!! Clap for yourself..Julio bone etc are my witnesses ..Good night Ghana 🇬🇭!!!”

Meanwhile Hulio Olympio, Manager for Shatta Wale speaking to Starrfmonline.com Monday morning said an official statement will be put out when the need arises.

According to him, there was no problem between the dancehall artiste and his baby mama.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM