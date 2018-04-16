Siemens aims at boosting Ghana’s economy with jobs

Ghana’s steady socio-economic development over the past few years has made it one of Africa’s fastest growing success stories, but in order to compete with the world’s strongest nations more investment in energy infrastructure and skills development is required.

With the prospect of an even better Ghana on the cards, organizations in collaboration with government institutions have an opportunity and responsibility to assist the country in achieving economic success.

“Our presence in Ghana is rooted in working towards the development of the country. As an integral part of the nation’s corporate community, Siemens is resolute in playing its role and contributing towards creating jobs and developing skills. This commitment is strongly enshrined in the Business To Society ethos that defines how we run our business operations in Ghana,” says Edmund Acheampong, Country Manager for Siemens in Ghana.

Although positive strides have been made, the work to eradicate the triple threat of unemployment, poverty and inequality is part of our core focus in Ghana. Every contribution, no matter how small in the context of the challenges has to be shared.

The legacy of the company extends across various sectors and industries including the Oil and Gas, Transportation, Manufacturing and Energy industries.

Over the past two years, Siemens has made a considerable investment in Ghana’s energy industry. Through partnerships with local businesses, the company has rolled out the largest steam plant in the country contributing 330 megawatts (MW) to the national grid and has also been contracted to deliver three gas compression packages.

“For Siemens, powering Ghana is imperative. Energy is a crucial part of economic production and therefore economic growth, and without it, communities and businesses cannot function effectively,” says Mr. Acheampong.

The company has also recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to build one of the most efficient combined cycle power plants with a capacity of 660 MW.

Mr. Acheampong continues, “Siemens’ contribution to the Ghanaian economy goes beyond its business investments; the company always wants to make a meaningful impact and to empower citizens in communities that the business operates.”

The company is investing intensively to support Ghana’s education system; it has joined forces with various higher learning institutions in the region to help empower young, upcoming engineers and technology enthusiasts through the donation of Automation and Training Equipment worth €25,000.00. The equipment presented to these universities will afford students an opportunity to gain practical experience, and assist them in getting industry ready.

In February, the company visited the Village of Hope, to present the children with food, clothing, personal hygiene products, and to renovate to their orphanage. Mr. Acheampong adds, “These children are the future of Ghana and investing in their future will not only benefit them but will in turn benefit the country. It is important to give them a sense of and hope and motivation to work hard at fulfilling their dreams, and with these basic necessities it is possible.”

“Ghana has the potential to compete against some of the world’s best economies and through cooperation between government institutions and private organisations, it is possible. Siemens will continue to support Ghana, its communities and its people to help the country reach its full potential,” Mr. Acheampong added.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM