There’s NPP headquarters at Jubilee House – Commey

The Director of Operations at the Presidency Lord Commey has revealed in an address to supporters of the governing New Patriotic party (NPP) that the party has its headquarters annex at the Jubilee House.

“In the Jubilee House we have the NPP headquarters there,” stated Commey who is a former National Organsier of the NPP Saturday April 13, during a ceremony to handover a refurbished Ablekuma West Constituency office to the party.

“That place is a Zongo area and those who come there [Jubilee House] are aware and that’s where the Director of Operations is based seeking the party’s interest and coordinating everything,” he added in a recording in possession of Starrfmonline.com

Commey who also told the supporters that he will make sure that all appointments in the newly created Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) will be handed to only individuals affiliated to the NPP said: “If someone can use my name to achieve a certain purpose, it means that person is now powerful.”

His comments were in reaction to earlier statement made by the Ablekuma West Constituency organizer that he used the name of the Presidency’s Director of Operations to get a colleague in police cells released.

Acknowledging that supporters of the party in the constituency and across the country have various wishes expecting the government to accomplish for them, Commey called for patience.

“Everyone has his/her heart desires and since your government has come to power, your heart desires will be accomplished. But it is a matter of time per God’s plan,” he stated.

According to him, “because we don’t have patience, that’s why sometimes it appears that you have been forgotten or it’s taking too long.”

He said it has been a year and some three months since the NPP returned to power and President Akufo-Addo’s achievements thus far “are unprecedented” to the extent that “we the party members sometimes forget that we have two to three years of governance left.”

“And with all these we are not prepared to relinquish power today or tomorrow. Am I lying?” he told the supporters to a tumultuous applause.

“So the only thing we need is God’s favour and guidance and everyone’s heart desires shall come in the name of Jesus,” he added.

