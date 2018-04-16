UG: One injured; 10 arrested as Katanga, Vandal students clash

One person has been severely injured after students of Commonwealth Hall and Katanga Hall clashed at the University of Ghana Monday afternoon.

The clashes started after students of Katanga Hall from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, (KNUST), who were lodging at Sarbah Hall at the University of Ghana for a debate were seen on a video assaulting a student from Commonwealth Hall.

Students of Commonwealth Hall, popularly known as Vandals, were angered by the video and descended on Sarbah Hall to rescue their colleague, however, they met a fierce resistance by students of Katanga and Sarbah leading to bloody clashes.

The irate vandals vandalised property belonging to Sarbah Hall and tried to force their way to rescue their colleague.

A student who spoke to Starr News said the timely intervention of the Police managed to restore calm at the university campus.

10 students have been arrested and are currently in Police cells while the injured student who is reported to be a vandal has been rushed to the Legon Hospital for treatment.

The student reported that there is currently police presence on campus to prevent further clashes between the two groups.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM