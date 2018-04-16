University College of Dermatology takes-off in Ghana

The Rabito Clinic, Ghana, in collaboration with the Regional Dermatology Training Centre, Tanzania, has embarked on vigorous feasibility studies for the setting up of the University College of Dermatology in Ghana.

Professor Edmund Nminyem Delle, President of Rabito Clinics, explained that the dermatology university would focus on both graduate and undergraduate programmes to ignite fresh desire for specialization in the field of dermatology practice in Africa.

Prof Delle in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra explained that Rabito Clinic invited an astute dermatology professor Elisante John Masenga, Director of Kilimanjaro Christian Medical University to undertake initial assessment of facilities to be used for the University.

He said the five regional centres of the Rabito Clinics would be converted as satellite campuses for the University, to help churn out more practitioners in the sector, to promote and provide healthy skin for Ghanaians and ensure quality treatment of all skin disorders.

He said the University would also produce well-trained and dedicated medical staff with an orientation towards providing good healthcare with specialization in dermatology.

Dermatology is the branch of medicine concerned with the physiology and pathology of the skin.

Prof. Delle said the establishment of the University would also help demystify the study of dermatology among medical students and Ghanaians.

Prof Masenga who was instrumental in the setting up of the Regional Dermatology Training Centre, Tanzania, noted that Rabito Clinics has great facilities which could easily be transformed, into the University.

He therefore appealed to the Government and Ministry of Health, Ministry of Education and the National Accreditation Board to support the establishment of the Dermatology University in Accra.

He pledged to work together with Prof Delle towards the establishment of the dermatology university in Ghana.

He noted that the number of dermatologists in Africa was unacceptable low, due to the inherent system of colonial education in medical schools.

Prof Masenga said Tanzania was ready to support Ghana’s dermatology university with lecturers, practical attachment platform and any other educational system for the progress of students and the University.

Source: GNA