You can’t hold post in new MMDAs if you aren’t NPP – Commey

The Director of Operations at the Presidency Lord Commey has sworn to stop the appointment of individuals not affiliated to the ruling government in the newly created Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs).

The Akufo-Addo-led New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has created 38 new MMDAs across the country, bringing the number to 254 from the previous 216.

Citing the Ablekuma West Municipal Assembly as a case study, Commey who is the former National Organiser of the ruling government said it is important that people who worked for the party’s electoral victory in 2016 are well placed to enjoy the fruit of their labour.

“Everyone has his/her heart desires and since your party is in power your heart desires will be accomplished,” said Commey Saturday April 14 at a ceremony to hand over the refurbished Ablekuma West Constituency office of the party by Communication Minister Ursula Owusu Ekuful, the Member of Parliament for area.

“And by grace of God,” he told the supporters of the party at the ceremony “the President has weaned you off Mohammed Adjei Sowah [Mayor of Accra] and given you a government, your own government and you are going to get your own Municipal Chief Executive which means everything that goes to the mayor’s office a similar thing will be brought here.”

“Which means the posts being held at the mayor’s office most of them will come here. As I stand here, I see many guys here who can be committee chairmen or…and coordinating whatever,” he explained to a thunderous applause.

“[And] the Last time I was having a discussion with some of your leaders at the Jubilee House, I told them that at least if it doesn’t work at all every polling station chairmen in Ablekuma West, we will start with them and we will position them somewhere. Did you hear what I said? Even if it doesn’t work at all….even if it doesn’t work at all to start with, we should position all polling station chairmen.”

In a bid to show the supporters how powerful he has become since NPP recaptured power, the Presidency’s Director of Operations said “our local governance system can do that. It is possible” in the over 10 minutes audio recording in possession of Starrfmonline.com.

“When I’m talking, I don’t talk with doubt because Akufo-Addo says there’s going to be an election of MMDCEs, thus the issue of district assemblies has become partisan. We the NPP have made it partisan. And that is why it is important that when we are placing, we will start the placement with our party members like those of you sitting here….I will ensure that it happens,” he declared.

He served notice that all lists of appointments in the MMDAs will receive thorough scrutiny to eliminate those not affiliated to the NPP.

“I’ll make sure I scrutinize all appointment in this Municipal to ask that A, B and C, who is he or her and which polling station he or she is working from before we can approve. Anything short of that we will delete his or her name.”

