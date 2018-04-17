Black Panther actor embarrassed by nude shots

Zambian-born Black Panther actor Patrick Shumba Mutukwa has expressed embarrassment after a video of him posing naked spread on social media.

“Recently there was an unsavory video released of Shumba Mutukwa to the Zambian public from his 20s,” his publicist Larrissa Long said in a statement published by the Lusaka Times.

However, she said stories that he starred in gay porn were inaccurate.

“He is not now, nor was he ever a gay porn actor,” Ms Long told BBC Africa Live.

The images have caused a huge storm in Zambia. Some have accused the actor of being “evil” and “satanic”,while others branded his critics as “hypocrites” who wanted to act “holier” than others, reports the BBC’s Kennedy Gondwe from the capital, Lusaka.

Ms Long told us he made the naked video for his former girlfriend.

“There was no one in the video with him. He is embarrassed by the actions of his youth but certainly has nothing to apologize for, as what he did was not illegal or harmful to anyone,” Ms Long said.

“He was a young man that made a choice not all may agree with,” she added.

In a statement, Shumba said that “we all make mistakes but know I will continue to bring pride to Zambia”.

After the images were widely circulated, he published a poem on his Facebook page mentioning regret.

Apology by Patrick Shumba Mutukwa

99 Things

Emptiness. It’s what fills my lungs when I inhale. My ribs constrict me, forcing my lungs to collapse. I’m still alive, but I’m dead on the inside. Pure darkness in my soul. 70 shades darker than dark black.

Silence. It’s what’s fills the air when I call for help. Not a word of encouragement. Deafening negative vibes echoing through space, magnified by hate and conditional love. Words, sharper than a chef’s knife, piercing through my ear canal. I play deaf, but I’m listening. God hears and knows my path.

Shame. It’s what running through my blood as I try to run away from the truth. The truth that I made a mistake. A mistake I can never fix, even if I tried. So, I hang my head low and pray it all comes to pass. Time stands still and it doesn’t pass fast enough. I’m emotionally constipated. Trapped inside the belly of a fish, I can’t run from my destiny. Regret. It’s what’s left of what was once a heart full of beautiful songs. Feeling low. Listening to blues, but not for too long because there’s beauty in all this mess: lessons to be learned and self-loathing to get rid of. I did 99 things right, and one regrettable thing…and for that I will not crucify myself. I take comfort in knowing that a great multitude still love and embrace me in the good and worse. An apology. It’s the only thing I have left to offer. No fancy words, no excuses. Apology to the people hurt by my past mistakes. I can promise you, I am far removed from that man. New path, new choices, new directions, renewed faith.

Source: BBC