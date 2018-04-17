Chelsea’s Alonso Charged With Violent Conduct After Southampton Game

Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso has been charged with violent conduct following an incident with Southampton’s Shane Long.

It happened in the 43rd minute of Saturday’s game and was not seen by the match officials but caught on video.

He has until 6pm on Wednesday [18/04/18] to respond to the charge.

Off the ball incidents, which are not seen at the time, are referred by The FA to a panel of three former elite match officials.

Each panel member will review the video footage independently of one another to determine whether they consider it a sending-off offence.

For retrospective action to be taken, and an FA charge to follow, the decision of the panel must be unanimous.

Source:Chelseafc