Commonwealth Games: Team Ghana return Friday

Team Ghana will arrive in the country Friday morning after competing at the just ended Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

According to the flight arrangement, the team which will fly in by Emirates Airline in the wee hours of Thursday and arrive in Ghana late Friday

However the Swimmers and the hockey team arrived on Tuesday, 17 April 2018.

The highlight of Ghana’s participation, however saw them win just one medal overall as against two medals in the previous edition.

Boxing gave Team Ghana the only medal when Jessie Lartey picked bronze in the 64kg light welterweight division despite his controversial defeat to Canada’s Thomas Blumenfeld at the Oxenford Studios.

Meanwhile, Ghana came 39th alongside Cook Islands, Norfolk Island, Seychelles and the Solomon Islands.

South Africa was the highest ranked African team with a total of 37 medals – 13 gold, 11 silver and 13 bronze followed by Nigeria, Uganda and Kenya in the that order.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM