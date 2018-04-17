Ghana to share dev’t experiences with Liberia – Bawumia

Vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has assured Liberia that Ghana is ready to share experiences as they seek to move on from the devastating war.

The ties between Ghana and Liberia will also be strengthened as the two nations explore ways to share knowledge and help meet the aspirations of their citizens, Dr. Bawumia stressed when the Vice President of Liberia, Jewel Cianeh Howard Taylor, paid a courtesy call on him at the Jubilee House, Accra on Tuesday 17th April, 2018.

Citing the challenges the Nana Akufo-Addo government faced when it assumed office about 15 months ago and the strides made since then, Vice President Bawumia assured Mrs Taylor that her country’s fortunes could be turned around with dedication and hard work.

“Issues such as stabilising the macro economy, restoring business confidence and making the education curriculum relevant to the needs of the people of Liberia are key”, Dr. Bawumia stated, adding “ensuring value addition to agricultural products and a policy of infrastructure development and industrialisation would also go a long way to provide jobs for the youth.”

On her part, Mrs. Taylor indicated she and her team are in Ghana to learn from her experiences and share ideas on how to develop Liberia and the subregion as a whole.

They would also explore the possibility of engaging the services of retired Ghanaian doctors and teachers to help strengthen the capacity of Liberian institutions, she announced.

Mrs. Taylor expressed the gratitude of Liberians for Ghana’s assistance during the war period and even after, when a large number of refugees were hosted at Buduburam in the Central Region, declaring, “Ghana has become like home to us.”

