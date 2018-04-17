Ghanaian student in Harvard ‘assaulted’ by police [Video]

A Ghanaian Harvard University student, who was reportedly high on drugs, was repeatedly punched by a police officer after running naked into the street, in an incident that was captured on video on Friday night.

The Mayor of a Massachusetts city called the video “disturbing.”

Cambridge Mayor Marc McGovern said in a statement Sunday that the police department has assured him the altercation on the video is being investigated. McGovern says “Cambridge affirms that Black Lives Matter, but it must be true in practice as well.”

Police say officers were called Friday night after receiving reports of a naked man standing on a traffic island. Police say the man resisted arrest once on the ground and the officer struck the man to gain compliance.

The Ghanaian, Selorm Ohene, was arrested on charges including disorderly conduct and assault. It’s not clear whether Ohene has an attorney.

He has since been charged with indecent exposure, disorderly conduct, assault, resisting arrest, and assault and battery on an ambulance personnel.

Source: AP