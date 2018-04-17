Ghana’s upcoming dancehall Diva severs ties with managers

Mercy Nana Efua Renner, Popularly known as RENNER the newest dancehall Diva who is gradually taking the country by storm has parted ways with her management, GHG’s management

In a Facebook post, RENNER said the decision was arrived at after mutual consensus.

It is unclear where the next top of the musician who was recently hailed by Dancehall King, Shatta Wale will be heading, but it is gathered that she is the most sought after by most renowned record labels in recent times.

Read reasons for the divorce with her former management:

“I Mercy Nana Efua Renner, with stage name RENNER, would like to announce to the general public, music lovers, fans and loved ones that after a successful meeting held between myself and my management, we have decided to amicably part ways hence I am therefore not under GHG’s management anymore.

I want to use this medium to say a very big thank you to my former managers GHG for a very good job done on my brand. I will forever be grateful.

I will also like to express my appreciation to everybody who helped my former team one way or the other in building the brand RENNER.

My special and final thanks go to lovers of my music. I want to assure you that I am putting in works to enable me continue serving you with very good music.

Long live #Ghanamusic ,long live #Rennermusic ,

Just keep it close!

God bless us all.

Thank you.

Signed!

Mercy Nana Efua Renner”

When reached for her comments, Renner smiled and said. “The world would know soon”.