Give us a unifier as Pru East DCE – NPP Exec

A cross section of political players in the Pru East constituency has made passionate appeal to President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo to appoint David Yaw Mensah as the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the Pru East District.

The position has become vacant as a result of the creation of the new district, Pru West. The current DCE has opted to move to the newly created district.

Executives of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Pru East constituency in an appeal to the President indicated that the party has been fragmented into three factions, a case which has militated against the electoral fortunes of the party for a long time. The divisions have resulted in clashes in the district among party members.

According to the executives, the division has caused the party the Parliamentary seat in past elections, with some of the candidates standing as independent, splitting the votes of the party.

They explained that past elections saw one Dr. Amoah going independent, with the NPP party fielding one Idi who was the DCE then, with the former pulling 8,600 whilst the latter pulled 9,000; causing the defeat of the party in the constituency, even though the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate pulled about 13,000, less than the combined votes of the two party faithful.

They asserted that the division is deep rooted to the extent that the district needs someone who is a neutral person and a unifier to unite the party to prepare the ground for the party’s victory in the next general election.

According to the party Executives, all but one of the seven candidates who have applied for the position of DCE belong to one faction or the other, and that it is only Mensah who is neutral and a unifier, and would be the best card for the party in the district.

They added that the DCE is supposed to be the representative of the President, for which matter the person should be someone who appeals and reaches to all sides, hence their plea. They indicated that should the President name any other person, it would generate serious upheavals from the other factions which could lead to chaos.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM