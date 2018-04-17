GPL: Hearts’ Coach Wellington on sick leave ahead of Karela game

Accra Hearts of Oak will be without head coach Henry Wellington for their clash against Karela FC due to a medical condition, the club has reported.

In a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the club, Kwame Opare Addo, Henry Willington will not be present for the game and his void will be filled by assistant coach Nii Odoom.

“The Management of Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club Limited wishes to bring to the notice of the general sporting public, especially Hearts of Oak fans, that due to medical condition, head Coach Henry Lamptey Wellington will be absent from Hearts’ next Premier league match against Karela F/C on Wednesday 18 April, 2018,” the statement read.

“In his absence, Assistant Coach Edward Nii Odoom will lead the team into the midweek game against Karela F/C at Anyinase,” it added.

The Phobians will play the newly promoted side at Abyinase on Wednesday.

It is, however, unclear the kind of medical condition hampering the coach from attending the game.

Willington has been under massive pressure from Hearts of Oak fans after suffering a painful 2-1 home defeat in the hands of Elmina Sharks in the Ghana Premier League.

Source:Heartsofoak