I’ll not resign – MMT MD

The Managing Director of the Metro Mass Transit Limited, (MMT), Bennet Aboagye has dismissed calls for his resignation stating he will continue to remain at post.

The union staff of the transport company on Tuesday petitioned the Transport Minister to demand the removal of Mr. Aboagye for full scale investigations into his alleged corruption and procurement breaches.

Mr. Aboagye has been accused of breaching several procurement laws in the acquisition of some 300 buses since taking over the company over a year ago.

Mr. Aboagye and a leading member of the NPP, Dr. Amoako Tuffuor are accused of attempting to bribe the whistle blower with GHc40, 000 when they were confronted with evidence.

But the MMT MD has described those allegations as attempted blackmail.

According to him, his office was bugged with a recording device by his accuser who also threatened to release some audio conversations of him to the public if an amount of GHc1m was not paid.

Mr. Aboagye confirmed paying an amount of GHc40, 000 to his accuser known as Lawal but stated that the amount was to trap his accuser to retrieve the supposed recording from him as advised by the Police CID.

Speaking on Starr Today, Tuesday, Mr. Aboagye said he will not allow a few “rabble-rousers” to force him out of job over false accusations.

“It is not within their purview to ask me to step aside. The requisite authorities will decide and not some few rabble-rousers who want to cause trouble.”

Mr. Aboagye stated that he has never engaged in any form of financial malpractices since he assumed his position at the MMT.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM