Justice must prevail – Father of brutalized UG student

The father of the Legon student allegedly kidnapped and brutalized by some students of Katanga hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Anthony Arthur has asked the police to ensure that the perpetrators of are arrested.

The ten students who were arrested by the Legon Police following the incident on campus Monday have been released.

The incident which was taped on video and circulated led to a clash between students of Commonwealth hall and Katanga who were lodging at the Sarbah hall.

The irate vandals destroyed properties belonging to Sarbah Hall and tried to force their way to rescue their colleague.

Speaking to Starr News, Anthony Arthur, the father of the kidnapped and assaulted student vowed that his family will not relent on their pursuit for justice for their son.

“The law of the state reigns supreme. So whatever the situation is, if somebody is kidnapped on the streets of Accra and somebody is kidnapped on the University campus, the law of the state must apply,” he said.

“…I will urge the University authorities to go through due process and get the perpetrators for us, to allow the police to pursue the case for justice to prevail. The laws of the state must work on this situation and I am not going to allow any stone unturned,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, the Public Affairs Director of the University Stella Amoah said the university is waiting for a final report from the Police to act on the incident.

