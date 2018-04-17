Ken Agyapong’s Wife’s GHC100m Contract Justified – PPA Boss

The Chief Executive Officer of the Public Procurement Authority Dr. Agyenim Boateng Agyei has parried off claims of wrongdoing and procurement breaches in the award of contract to the wife of NPP firebrand Kennedy Agyepong.

Government is reported to have awarded contracts to Mrs. Agyapong’s company to the tune of one million Ghana cedis through sole sourcing.

The Daily Post Newspaper which broke the story claimed documents in its possession reveales, Stella Wilson’s Imperial World Ventures, landed the GH¢100,260,000.00 contract through sole sourcing at the Ministry of Energy to supply 150W LED streetlights.

The Assin Central MP who denies that due processes were sidestepped in the award of the contract argues that his wife deserved commendation instead of criticisms.

“My wife’s contract was not sole-sourced. It was a restricted [limited] tender. She qualified for it, the reason she was awarded. Those accusing her should desist from that because that won’t stop her from doing the right thing,” he told Adom FM.

Commenting on the development on Morning Starr Tuesday, Dr. Boateng said the political status of Mr. Agyepong must not affect the business of his wife.

“If your wife is doing business and you join politics, must her business stop working? I believe strong that Kennedy Agyapong is not a minister of state and does not hold any public office so if his wife has won a contract, what is the beef about that. We don’t have the capacity to know whose family member is tending in a bid for a contract”.

Commenting on corruption, Dr. Agyepong said government is keen on fighting the canker and all measures are being explored.

“Corruption is a very complex institution, there are established systems and if they are made to work, we can curb corruption. We are very much alive with the corruption schemes and we would not allow them slip through our fingers”.

