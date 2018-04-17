Ploy to free 11 Nigerian suspects uncovered

Starr News has uncovered an alleged attempt to free 11 Nigerians arrested for fraud by the Legon Police.

The 11 suspects were arrested by the police on Friday, April 13, 2018 at Fadama, a suburb of Accra. According to Starr News sources, 12 laptops and 13 Mobile phones were retrieved from the suspects believed to be engaging in internet fraud popularly known as ‘Sakawa’ during the swoop.

The modus operandi of the suspects is making up appealing stories aimed at duping unsuspecting persons on the internet. According to sources, they impersonate prominent people in and outside Ghana to swindle people online.

According to checks, the suspects refused a bail offer from the Legon Police unless their seized gadgets were released to them.

Insiders have hinted Starr News that the police were preparing to arraign the suspects before court on Tuesday, April 17, 2018 when a request came from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) headquarters for the transfer of the 11 suspects.

A police informant has expressed fears to Starr News the suspects are likely to be freed once they get to the CID headquarters.

According to him, the suspects might belong to a cartel with connections to the top hierarchy of the police and other influential people in the country.

Officials at the CID headquarters have refused to comment on the case.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM

