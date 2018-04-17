Visa fraud: Akufo-Addo suspends NSA board chair

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has suspended from office, with immediate effect, the chairperson of the Board of the National Sports Authority, Kwadwo Baah Agyeman.

His suspension follows the arrest and deportation of over 50 Ghanaians who were illegally entering Australia for the just ended Commonwealth Games.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia communicated the decision of President Akufo-Addo to Mr. Baah Agyeman on Tuesday, 17th April, 2018 following the absence from the jurisdiction of the President, who is attending the 25th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London, United Kingdom.

Last week, President Akufo-Addo suspended the Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, Pius Enam Hadzide and the acting Director General of the National Sports Authority,Robert Sarfo Mensah over the same issue.

“The decision to suspend Hon. Kwadwo Baah Agyeman has been taken following preliminary investigations conducted into the circumstances that led to the arrest of some sixty (60) Ghanaians, who had allegedly attempted to enter Australia by false pretences, at the 21st Commonwealth Games,” a statement from the presidency said.

“The three officials, together with the President of the Ghana Olympic Committee, Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah; and the Chef-de-Maison for the 2018 Commonwealth Games, Mr Mohammed Sahnoon, are to assist the Criminal Investigations Department of the Police Service in the ongoing investigations into the matter,” the statement added.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM