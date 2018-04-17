Vivo Energy Ghana equips New Abirem Gov’t Hospital

In line with its commitment to ensuring the socio-economic advancement of communities in which it operates, Vivo Energy Ghana, the leading retailer and marketer of Shell-branded fuels and lubricants has donated a digital dental x-ray machine to the New Abirem Government Hospital in Birim North District of the Eastern region.

The donation was done in partnership with Newmont Golden Ridge Limited’s Akyem Mine, and intends to complement an ultra-modern dental chair which was installed by Vivo Energy Ghana last year.

The digital x-ray machine which has two main components (the x-ray machine and the digitizing device) has a number of modern features to improve the dentist and patients’ experience.

Presenting the health equipment, the Managing Director of Vivo Energy Ghana, Mr. Ebenezer Faulkner said Vivo Energy Ghana has the vision of becoming Africa’s most respected energy business.

“As part of our business principles, we commit to contributing to sustainable development in the markets where we operate. This requires balancing short and long-term interests, integrating economic, environmental and social considerations into business decision-making. To make this a reality, our company has gone beyond simply running a business to serving communities where we operate – not just through providing high quality Shell products and services, but also through the critical areas of our sustainable development initiatives,” he emphasized.

The General Manager of Newmont Golden Ridge Limited, Mr. Joep Coenen recounted the long-standing partnership with Vivo Energy Ghana in the area of sustainable development, which has enhanced the social and economic wellbeing of people in the local community:

“We at Newmont will continually work with our contractors to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining”, he said.

The District Health Director, Mr. Azarugo, commended Vivo Energy Ghana for providing the dental unit of the hospital with the state of the art equipment, which has now become a referral point for other health centres within the Eastern region.

The Adontenhene of New Abirem, Nana Osam Takyi, who could not hide his excitement, tasked other contractors operating in the Newmont Akyem area to emulate the gesture of Vivo Energy Ghana. He also encouraged the hospital authorities to make good use of the facilities and ensure they are well maintained.

