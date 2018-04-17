Your Appointees Plotting my downfall – Naabu writes to Akufo-Addo 

The controversial Northern Regional Chairman of ruling New Patriotic Party, Daniel Bugri Naabu, has written to president Akufo-Addo presenting a long list of more than 15 individuals including leading opposition figures accusing them of plots to cause his defeat in the upcoming regional elections, as some unscientific polls show him no longer favorite to retain his post.

Bugri Naabu who is now facing extraordinary moments in his political career accused former president Mahama, his brother, Ibrahim Mahama, and suspended chairman and bank roller of the NPP, Paul Afoko, of sponsoring an extravagant campaign run by his close contender, Mohammed Adam Samba, to scuttle his chairmanship ambition in the coming elections.

“Rumors are rife that he (Samba) is being supported by the Former President, John Dramani Mahama, his brother, Ibrahim Mahama and Mr. Paul Afoko who want to “disgrace” me for “disgracing” them. They have vowed to teach me a lesson”, Bugri whined in the leaked letter seen by Starr News.

The “disgrace” is believed to be in reference to the allegations against the Mahamas in 2016, few days to the General Elections, that he was bribed to make false accusations against then candidate Akufo-Addo as someone who hates northerners. In 2015, he contributed to the suspension of Paul Afoko as chairman of the NPP.

The worried chairman also named the Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed, His deputy, Solomon Boar, Hajia Alimah Mahama, Local Government minister and MP for Nalerigu Gambaga, Dr. Ziblim Iddi, Deputy Tourism Minister, Arts and Culture, and MP Gushegu and Dr. Clifford Braimah, Managing Director for Ghana Water Company Ltd, and as many as eight (8) regional Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs), as appointees of the president contributing significantly to the web of conspiracy against his second bid.

“During the constituency elections, they organized and supported candidates whom they hoped to use against me. They have not relent in their efforts to get me out. Those at forefront of this conspiracy include some of your Hon. Ministers and Deputy Ministers and Hon. MMDCEs”.

The chairman believes he courted the wrath of these individuals because of his loyalty for the president, and asked him to hold them accountable in the event he loses the chairmanship position but also hold himself responsible for failing to fire them after several complaints, some publicly, about their conducts.

Interestingly, the chairman has had at least a frosty encounters with each of those he accused, making him paranoid that they may be seeking vengeance in political damage.

Bugri has been very upset with President Akufo-Addo for brushing off his multiple suggestions to sack the Local Government Minister, Hajia Alimah, the Regional Minister and His Deputy for their roles during the MMDCEs appointment, that saw many of his ‘candidates’ including his own nephew either not appointed or failed to secure assembly members endorsement.

He said they also played destructive roles against him in the just ended Constituency Elections and continue to clandestinely hatch plans, all seeking to oust him come the Regional Delegates Conference.

Bugri failed to reveal why he believed the Managing Director, Ghana Water Company Ltd was against his chairmanship ambition however information available to StarrNews disclosed Bugri campaigned against Dr. Clifford when his named came up for the regional minister position.

“The Hon. MMDCEs who fought fiercely against in the constituency elections are: East Mamprusi, Hon. Danladi Nasir, Bunkprugu, Hon. Oscar Liwal, Bole Bamboi, Hon. Ms Veronica Alele, Mion, Hon. Hashim Abdallah, Kumbungu, Hon. Abdul Salaam Fatawu, Central Gonja, Hon. Mohammad Mustapha, Yendi, Alhaji Abubakari H. Yussif and Gushegu, Hon. Issah Musah”

“This is just for your information to update you on the happenings in the Region regarding the upcoming Regional delegates Conference to elect Regional Officers of our party. I am confident that I will win but in the event that the unexpected happens, your Appointees mentioned above are to blame”, a frightened Bugri Naabu wrote.

Some of the accused individuals have declined to comment on the allegations, others are yet to respond to requests for comment.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Eliasu Tanko