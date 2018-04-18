CAF Confed Cup: Aduana Stars play Fosa Juniors Today

Ghana’s sole representative in the CAF Confederation Cup, Aduana Stars, will this morning (11:30 GMT) battle Fosa Juniors of Madagascar in the second leg of the playoffs at Stade Alexandre Rabemananjara (Mahajanga).

The Fire Boys won the first leg 6-1 at the Dormaa Park. The winner of the two legs qualifies to the group phase of the competition.

Fosa are placed fourth in their local league with five points and are bent of replicating the same scoreline this morning whiles Aduana Stars are placed 13th with 7 points.

However, reports are that the fans in the Madagascar are confident their team will oust the Ghanaian side from the competition.

Aduana’s team:

Goalkeepers: Joseph Addo and Gordon Yeboah

Defenders: Caleb Amankwah, Justice Anane, Emmanuel Akuoko, Abdul Rashid, Stephen Anokye Badu, Farouk Adams

Midfielders: Elvis Opoku, Noah Martey, Sam Adams, Mumuni Zakaria, Emmanuel Boateng

Strikers: Bright Adjei, Nathaniel Asamoah, Yahaya Mohammed

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5 FM