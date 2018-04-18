CAF Confed. Cup: Aduana through to group stage

Ghana’s sole representative in the CAF Confederation Cup, Aduana Stars have qualified to the group stage of this year’s competition after losing 1-2 to Fosa Juniors of Madagascar in the second leg of the playoffs at Stade Alexandre Rabemananjara (Mahajanga).

This means Aduana qualified on a 7-3 aggregate after the first leg 6-1 at the Dormaa Park.

Fosa Juniors, who admitted from the first leg, played for pride to ensure they had a face saving result scored by scoring at least two goals.

The Malagasy side scored their first goal through a spot kick and doubled their lead after the break ten minutes in the second half.

Striker Nathaniel Asamoah pulled one back for Aduana Stars in the 68th minute ensuring Ghana gets a representative in the group stages of the competition.

Aduana dropped to the CAF Confederations Cup after they were eliminated by ES Setif in the CAF Champions League.

Source: Ghana/Starrsports