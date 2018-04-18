© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

CAF Confed. Cup: Aduana through to group stage

By Anthony Bebli

Ghana’s sole representative in the CAF Confederation Cup, Aduana Stars have qualified to the group stage of this year’s competition after losing 1-2 to  Fosa Juniors of Madagascar in the second leg of the playoffs at Stade Alexandre Rabemananjara (Mahajanga).

This means Aduana qualified on a 7-3 aggregate after the first leg 6-1 at the Dormaa Park.

Fosa Juniors, who admitted from the first leg, played for pride to ensure they had a face saving result scored by scoring at least two goals.

Related Posts

CAF Confed Cup: Aduana Stars play Fosa Juniors Today

CAF Confed. Cup: Aduana face Fosa Wednesday

Confederation Cup: Aduana Stars 6-1 Fosa Juniors

The Malagasy side scored their first goal through a spot kick and  doubled their lead after the break ten minutes in the second half.

Striker Nathaniel Asamoah pulled one back for Aduana Stars in the 68th minute ensuring Ghana gets a representative in the group stages of the competition.

Aduana dropped to the CAF Confederations Cup after they were eliminated by ES Setif in the CAF Champions League.

Source: Ghana/Starrsports

You might also like
Sports

CAF Confed Cup: Aduana Stars play Fosa Juniors Today

Sports

CAF Confed. Cup: Aduana face Fosa Wednesday

Sports

Confederation Cup: Aduana Stars 6-1 Fosa Juniors

Sports

Aduana Vs Fosa Juniors: Gambia’s Papa Gassama to officiate

Comments
Loading...

Follow Us @starr1035fm