CAF Vice President Omari faces $1m embezzlement probe

The head of the Democratic Republic of Congo’s football association, Constant Omari has been taken into custody as part of a probe into embezzlement of $1m, an investigating magistrate said Wednesday.

Omari, has been held along with sports ministry secretary general Barthelemy Okito and two FECOFA vice presidents — Roger Bondembe and Theobad Binamungu — since Tuesday evening, the magistrate told AFP.

He said the four were “currently being heard” over the use of public funds in the organisation of matches in African competitions involving national sides as well as clubs.

Alain Makengo, a lawyer for the four men, told AFP they are suspected of embezzling $1.0m (800,000 euros) earmarked for four matches.

Omari is also vice president of the African Football Confederation and a member of the executive committee of FIFA.

Source: Starrsportsgh