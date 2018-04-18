Five arrested over AWA engineer’s death

The Eastern regional police command has arrested five persons in connection with the murder of the 34-year-old aircraft engineer with Africa World Airlines (AWA).

They are Sampson Anim, Driver of the Hyundai grace [which picked the victim bound for Asuboa and was never seen again], Ebenezer Asante, 32, Okyere Emmanuel, 18, Samuel Peprah, 27, and Konadu Frank, 18.

Prince Kwabena Kumi’s body was discovered with gunshot wounds earlier this month after a search was mounted by his family who had gone days without hearing from him.

He was enroute from Accra to Akyem Asuboa to celebrate the Easter Holidays with his family.

Briefing Starr News’ Eastern regional correspondent on the arrest, the PRO of the regional police command said the five suspects have since been arraigned before the Koforidua Magistrate Court presided by his Worship Eric Daning.

The Court has subsequently remanded four of the suspects into prison custody to reappear on 03/05/2018.

The fifth suspect Okyere Kwabena Emmanuel, 18, who is a final year SHS student and currently sitting the WASSCE examination was released on police enquiry bail to two sureties.

Meanwhile, Kwabena Kumi is set to be buried on April 28, 2018.

