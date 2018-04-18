Ghana’s Micah defends WBC title Saturday

Ghana’s Duke Micah (21-0, 18 KOs) will take on former World title contender Yoann Boyeaux (41-5, 26 KOs) from France Saturday 21st April, 2018.

The clash will be Micah’s second defense of his WBC international bantamweight and it will take place at the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, USA.

It will be Micah’s second fight in USA – his debut fight was in November 2017 when he defeated Mexico’s Jose Santos Gonzalez via majority decision to defend his WBC international bantamweight strap.

Micah first won the WBC belt in March 2017 when he stopped Mexico’s Jonathan Aguilar in round seven at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

Boyeaux’s last fight was a World title fight (WB0 World super flyweight) which he lost via TKO to Japanese’s Naoya Inoue.

The defeat was Boyeaux’s first loss after four years.

