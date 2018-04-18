GPL Wrap: Karela United 3-1 Hearts of Oak,Ashanti Gold Hold On To Lead

© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.
The Phobians shot into the lead on the 12th minute thanks to Daniel Kordie’s strike.Two minutes inside the second half, Karela United FC made made a quick response through captain William Opoku Mensah who pounced a rebound to put Karela United on level.
WAFA scored first through Umar Bashiru’s spot kick on the 60th minute, but the Miners restored parity Richard Djodi on the 72nd minute.
At the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, Kotoko drew 1-1 with Berekum Chelsea.
Chelsea opened the scoring on the stroke of half time through Latif Salifu.
10 minutes after the break, Kotoko pulled even through Frederick Boateng.
Week 8 Full Results
Karela United 3 – 1 Hearts of Oak
WAFA SC 1 – 1 Ashanti Gold
Asante Kotoko 1 – 1 Berekum Chelsea
Elmina Sharks 0 – 0 Medeama SC
Inter Allies 1 – 0 XI Wonders
Bechem United 2 – 1 Wa All Stars
Liberty Professionals ? – ? Dreams FC (Thursday)
Aduana Stars ? – ? Ebusua Dwarfs (Postponed)
Source:Starrsportsgh