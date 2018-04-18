GPL Wrap: Karela United 3-1 Hearts of Oak,Ashanti Gold Hold On To Lead

Newly promoted Karela United FC with a spirited second-half performance overturned 1-0 deficit to beat Hearts of Oak 3-1 at the Crosby Awuah Memorial park on Wednesday in Nzema Aiyinase.

The Phobians shot into the lead on the 12th minute thanks to Daniel Kordie’s strike.Two minutes inside the second half, Karela United FC made made a quick response through captain William Opoku Mensah who pounced a rebound to put Karela United on level.

William Opoku Mensah made it two in two minutes when he capitalized on a blunder by Hearts of Oak skipper Inusah Musa to put the hosts ahead.

William Opoku Mensah completed his hattrick after he beautifully beat goalkeeper Benjamin Mensah to connect home an incisive pass from Sierra Leone international Donald Wellington.

In the 79th minute, Benjamin Mensah with an excellent save denied William Opoku Mensah a fourth goal for himself and Karela United FC.

The newcomers are now levelled on points with Ashanti Gold SC and Medeama SC at the top of the summit. At the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope, Ashanti Gold maintained their lead by drawing 1-1 with the hosts WAFA.

WAFA scored first through Umar Bashiru’s spot kick on the 60th minute, but the Miners restored parity Richard Djodi on the 72nd minute. At the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, Kotoko drew 1-1 with Berekum Chelsea. Chelsea opened the scoring on the stroke of half time through Latif Salifu. 10 minutes after the break, Kotoko pulled even through Frederick Boateng.

Week 8 Full Results

Karela United 3 – 1 Hearts of Oak

WAFA SC 1 – 1 Ashanti Gold

Asante Kotoko 1 – 1 Berekum Chelsea

Elmina Sharks 0 – 0 Medeama SC

Inter Allies 1 – 0 XI Wonders

Bechem United 2 – 1 Wa All Stars

Liberty Professionals ? – ? Dreams FC (Thursday)

Aduana Stars ? – ? Ebusua Dwarfs (Postponed)

