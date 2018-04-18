Homosexuality: UN Rapporteur an ‘idiot’ – Foh Amoaning

A senior lecturer at the Ghana School of Law, Moses Foh Amoaning, Wednesday lost his cool on live radio, spewing swear words in his reaction to the United Nation’s Special Rapporteur on Extreme Poverty and Human Rights description of Ghana’s speaker of Parliament as “deluded” because of his position on homosexuality in the country.

Prof. Mike Oquaye on several occasions has expressed his reservations about promoting gay rights in Ghana.

Speaking in an interview after undertaking a Human Rights fact-finding visit to Ghana to assess government efforts to eradicating poverty, Philip Alston said Prof. Oquaye’s comment is unacceptable because there is a significant gay population in Ghana.

“I believe that if he thinks there is not a very significant proportion of gay people in Ghana, he is deluding himself. You cannot wish away a physical fact. The percentage of gay people in any population is significant,” he told Starr News’ Daniel Nii Lartey.

Reacting to the comments on Starr Today, Mr Foh Amoaning asked co-host Atiewin Mbillah-Lawson: “My dear how would I respond to this idiot.”

He continued: “He is so bigoted and to be honest very stupid. I mean every word of it.”

When Mbillah-Lawson pleaded with him to retract his strong choice of words, Mr. Foh Amoaning refused to back down snorting “do you understand the word delusion…to be deluded? Do you understand that word? You tell me, you are a journalist, what is the meaning of deluded?

“You sit there for a Caucasian to call the speaker of your parliament deluded and you are fine with it my dear. When I say he is an idiot…look, I intentionally used that word because I wanted to provoke you, because you see he doesn’t provoke you because the language is coming from a white person so you don’t see anything wrong with it.”

He continued: “I am sick and tired of this arrogant bigotry being thrown around by Europeans and because we ourselves are not thinking through these things, we allow them to insult us…poke down upon us and to say anything they like…even Ghanaian journalists [are you listening to me?] don’t seem to appreciate what is happening.”

