I’m a genuine businessman – Ibrahim Mahama

Ibrahim Mahama has said he has nothing to fear following the appointment of a Special Prosecutor, who is to go after corrupt persons.

The brother of former president John Mahama, who is considered one of the wealthiest figures in Ghana, said he made his money through legitimate means and never took advantage of his sibling being in power to milk the state.

“I want to set the record straight that I was who I was; I was successful,” Mr. Mahama told graduate students of the University of Ghana on how to become successful entrepreneurs at the 2018 GRASSAG Entrepreneurship Seminar.

He stressed: “That’s why I can chop my money without looking back and thinking that Amidu is coming to call me. And that is the confidence I do have.”

“I don’t go anyplace fearing my shadow, running away from my shadow. When I started business John Mahama hadn’t even picked up his forms to become MP,” the owner of Engineers and Planners emphasised.

Mr. Mahama, who announced the support of $2,000 for 20 of the graduates at the event with viable business ideas, appealed to successful Ghanaians to support the youth.

“There are a lot of very successful other businessmen who should listen to the youth. What the youth are looking is $2000 or $3000. Let’s be able to do what others did for the likes of us that helped us to start our businesses that have now become a monster.

“The business has grown beyond me so much so that even when I am not there, the business will stand on its feet,” Mr. Mahama opined.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM