It’s ‘FONTOM’ Time: Meet Ghana’s next big dancehall maestro

Talented Ghanaian dancehall artiste, FONTOM (formerly known as FONTOMFROM) has said this is the time for him to fly.

“I started way back in 2002 but it didn’t really pick up because it wasn’t the right time, so, as I’m saying I went through a lot of difficulties and all that; even still now, but we are still pushing hard, so, I think everything happens with time, this is the time I have to come out and let the whole world know what is inside me, so, this is what I brought up now, the new tracks”, FONTOM told DJ Premier on Entertainment Capital on Accra100.5FM on Saturday, 14 April 2018.

“I’m versatile, I do reggae dancehall, afrobeat, I do anything, I’m here, I’m there, I just do music,” he said.



FONTOM, who has released two new singles: ‘Tonight’, featuring Hus Eugene and ‘Juanita’, said: “This is the time”, adding: “A lot of youth are doing good music but they need the support, so, I think that this is the right time to bring what I have in me, and, so far people are enjoying my singles and I hope we get there soon”.



Asked if he could muscle himself into the dancehall competition, FONTOM said: “There’s too much space for everybody to enjoy, make enough money; all you have to do is work hard, do good music, let your fans understand what you are trying to achieve, your music has to relate with something, so, it’s all about you doing good music and having the right support. The main thing is we don’t have support here … there are a lot of difficulties in the system.”



FONTOM said this time round, he is determined to make it in the industry. “I’m here to say. As I said, when I started it wasn’t the right time, so, I wasn’t able to stand on my feet but this is the time, I have a lot of songs recorded that I’m about to expose to let all Ghanaians feel what we have.”



FONTOM said his fans should expect “big tunes” to come out soon with a lot of collaborations with Samini, Shatta Wale and Yoggi Doggi.





Source: Class FM