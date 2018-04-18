MMT scandal: MD’s decision to pay ‘bribe’ wrong – Joyce Bawa

Former deputy Transport Minister Joyce Bawa Mogtari has expressed worry over the decision by the Managing director of the Metro Mass Transit Limited to pay money to a staff he claims is blackmailing him.

The MD for the state transport company Bennet Aboagye has confirmed paying an amount of GHc40, 000 to his accuser known as Lawal but stated that the amount was to trap his accuser to retrieve a supposed incriminating recording from him as advised by the Police CID.

A petition presented to the Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu, against Mr. Aboagye and the Board Chairman Ahmed Arthur by Lawal, the security coordinator of MMT stated that the MD and the board chairman had engaged in several financial malpractices and breached several procurement laws in the acquisition of some 300 buses since taking over the company over a year ago.

Lawal has also alleged that Mr. Aboagye and a leading member of the NPP Dr. Amoako Tuffuor attempted to bribe him with GHc40, 000 when he confronted them with his evidence.

Mr. Aboagye has denied any wrongdoing and believes he is being blackmailed.

Commenting on the development, the Special Aide to former President John Mahama said the sequence of events suggest that some crime has taken place at the transport company.

“The problem at the MMT now has to do with leadership if you ask me. The explanation given by the MMT MD is unfortunate. When he suspected blackmail, he should have reported to the Police and not to pay some cash. I think a certain crime has gone on. If the MD says he paid money to use as a bait to get information…did he achieve results? His actions send a wrong signal to the public,” she told Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Wednesday.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM