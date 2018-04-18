MMT scandal: MD’s suspension apt – Workers

The workers of the Metro Mass Transit Limited (MMT) have welcomed the directive to their managing director to step aside to allow for an investigations into some alleged shady deals at the company.

The order to Bennet Aboagye and his personal assistant Yiadom Kesse to proceed on leave with immediate effect comes in the wake Starr News’ revelation of some financial malpractices at the MMT.

The staff union of the transport company on Tuesday petitioned the Transport Minister to demand the removal of Mr. Aboagye for full scale investigations into his alleged corruption and procurement breaches.

Mr. Aboagye has been accused of breaching several procurement laws in the acquisition of some 300 buses since taking over the company over a year ago.

He [Mr.Aboagye] and a leading member of the NPP, Dr. Amoako Tuffuor are accused of attempting to bribe the whistle blower with GH¢40, 000 when they were confronted with evidence.

Reacting to the proceed-on-directive to the managing director, the President of the Workers Union of the company, Samuel Quaye thanked the supervising ministry for being swift on the allegations leveled against Mr. Aboagye, noting that it will simmer down the tension at the company.

“It is all for the betterment of our institution and we are praying that the investigations will be expedited and whichever way it goes, we are ready to accept,” he told Starr News.

In his comments as well, anti-corruption campaigner Vitus Azeem said the directive to the MMT’s managing director is timely.

“This is a welcomed decision that has been taken. And we hope that the investigations will be done in a fair way and that whatever finding that will come out it will be taken up by the government,” he said on Starr Today.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM