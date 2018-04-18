Old Mutual Ghana rewards best broker with Cape Town trip

Old Mutual Life Assurance Company, a major player in the financial and insurance industry in Ghana, has rewarded its best-performing broker with a luxury weekend trip to Cape Town, South Africa.

The winner attended the Cape Town International Jazz festival.

The event is an annual music festival held in Cape Town, South Africa. It is recognized as the fourth largest jazz festival in the world and the largest jazz festival on the African continent. This year’s event was held on the 23rd and 24th of March, 2018.

The winner of this debut award for 2017 was KEK Insurance brokers, the brokerage firm contributed the most to Old Mutual’s corporate sales in 2017. Two representatives namely, Mr. Solomon Boateng and Mr. Charles Kwame Elikplim Cudjoe attended on behalf of KEK.

They had the opportunity to meet brokers from other African countries.

“At Old Mutual, we believe in rewarding our partners who enable us grow our business, and KEK was instrumental in helping us achieve our targets for 2017.

“I congratulate our winner and I hope other brokers take up the opportunity to also participate in this reward scheme going forward,” said the acting Group CEO of Old Mutual Ghana, George Addison.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM