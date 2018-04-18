PHOTOS: Kotoko fans involved in an accident ahead of Berekum Chelsea game

A section of the supporters of Asante Kotoko who were on their way to Kumasi for this afternoon’s Ghana Premier League game with Berekum Chelsea at the Baba Yara Stadium have been involved in an accident. According to our sources the incident occurred at Akyem Tafo in the Eastern Region.

The fans were believed to be coming from Accra to Kumasi and have sustained various degrees of injuries. They’re currently receiving treatment.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM