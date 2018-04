The Founder of Anointed Palace Chapel, Rev. Obofuor has been captured in a video recording performing Shatta Wale’s ‘Taking Over’ before his congregants.

The pastor sang and danced to the song which won ‘Best Collaboration of the Year’ at the recently held Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) with his junior pastors.

Watch the video below:

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM