© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

WASSCE: Legon, UPSA, KNUST students arrested for impersonation

By Mohammed Awal
File photo

The Oda police in the Eastern region has arrested thirteen persons for impersonation in the ongoing WAEC examinations.

The 13, according to the police, were contracted from Accra and other places “to write the WAEC examinations for students of PLACID International Schools in Oda.”

Those arrested are Suzzette Lamprey,19, level 100 student of University of Cape Coast, Christella Agyepong, 18, level 100 Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Isabella Anning, 18, level 100 KNUST, Joyce Assabil , 21, level 100 University of Energy And Natural Resources, Agyei Elias,22, level 200 University of Professional Studies  (UPS), Adjoh Wisdom ,20,  level 400, UPS and ANIM Ansah ,22, level 100 ,University of Ghana ,Legon.

Related Posts

It’s ‘FONTOM’ Time: Meet Ghana’s next big dancehall maestro

Old Mutual Ghana rewards best broker with Cape Town trip

Five arrested over AWA engineer’s death

The rest are Antwi David, 19, level 100 (UPS), Desmond Agbesi, 26, former student of Legon, Nyamekye Patience,19 , Eugenia Obeng Boateng, 20, Darko Kelvin,18, and Annor Darkwah Prince, 22 all SHS 3 Students of First Star international School, Accra.

They have since been cautioned and detained.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM

 

You might also like
Entertainment

It’s ‘FONTOM’ Time: Meet Ghana’s next big dancehall maestro

General

Old Mutual Ghana rewards best broker with Cape Town trip

General

Five arrested over AWA engineer’s death

Editors Pick

Uganda President to Ban Oral sex

Comments
Loading...

Follow Us @starr1035fm