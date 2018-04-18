WASSCE: Legon, UPSA, KNUST students arrested for impersonation

The Oda police in the Eastern region has arrested thirteen persons for impersonation in the ongoing WAEC examinations.

The 13, according to the police, were contracted from Accra and other places “to write the WAEC examinations for students of PLACID International Schools in Oda.”

Those arrested are Suzzette Lamprey,19, level 100 student of University of Cape Coast, Christella Agyepong, 18, level 100 Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Isabella Anning, 18, level 100 KNUST, Joyce Assabil , 21, level 100 University of Energy And Natural Resources, Agyei Elias,22, level 200 University of Professional Studies (UPS), Adjoh Wisdom ,20, level 400, UPS and ANIM Ansah ,22, level 100 ,University of Ghana ,Legon.

The rest are Antwi David, 19, level 100 (UPS), Desmond Agbesi, 26, former student of Legon, Nyamekye Patience,19 , Eugenia Obeng Boateng, 20, Darko Kelvin,18, and Annor Darkwah Prince, 22 all SHS 3 Students of First Star international School, Accra.

They have since been cautioned and detained.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM