Double salary claims not proven yet – Parliament

Parliament has called on the Police CID investigating allegations that some members of Parliament under the erstwhile Mahama administration took double salaries to be circumspect in their remarks on the matter.

A statement issued by the acting director of public affairs of the legislature Kate Addo also urged members of the House to be cautious with their public statements on the issue.

“Parliament wishes to observe that the offense of criminality in this matter is yet to be proven and will therefore like to implore the Police, members of parliament and the general public to remain calm and circumspect until full facts of the matter are determined,” the statement said.

The statement however concluded: “Parliament in an effort to enhance transparency and accountability, pledges to cooperate fully with the law enforcement agencies to bring the matter to a conclusion”.

It comes after the Majority leader Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu claimed that the minority leader Haruna Iddrisu has privately called President Akufo-Addo to intervene in the matter. The claim has been challenged by lawyer for the minority members who have been indicted in the case Kwadzoga Adawudu.

Background

Some NDC MPs have come under attack over allegations that they received salaries while serving as both Members of Parliament and Ministers or Deputy Ministers.

The Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service is currently investigating the matter and is inviting some accused persons for questioning.

Although it annulled the invitation of 18 out of the 25 accused persons last week, it said it would soon reinvite them to help in investigations.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM