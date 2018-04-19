E/R: Boy,6, guns down 4yr-old brother

A six-year-old boy has shot dead his four-year-old brother in the head at Somanya in the Eastern Region Thursday.

Confirming the incident to Starr News, police commander ASP Isaac Otsin, said the two siblings were playing with a gun belonging to their 70-year-old grandfather, which triggered into the head of the deceased and died on the spot.

The tenants in the house after hearing the gunshot rushed to the room and found the deceased in a pool of blood.

The police have deposited the body at the Atua Government Hospital morgue pending autopsy.

Meanwhile, investigations have commenced into the incident and statements have been taken from the parents and the grandfather, who owns the unlicensed gun.

The suspect is in police custody.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Kojo Ansah