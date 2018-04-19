E/R: ‘National Security’ operatives arrested for extortion

Four men purporting to be national security operatives have been arrested for extorting monies from drivers in the Eastern region.

Two of the men, identified as Kwasi Mireku Stanley and Kwabena Yeboah claim to be National Security operatives who work with the office of the President.

Information gathered indicate that they use a Land Rover private vehicle with registration number GC 4045-9 to embark on their operations by arresting drivers under the pretence that their vehicles were smuggled through Togo and must pay an amount of money ranging from Ghc1500 to Ghc500 or have their vehicles impounded.

Many ignorant drivers have fallen victim to the nefarious activities of these ‘national security operatives’ in the region.

The supposed security operatives in one instance arrested a driver with an Opel Astra with registration number WR 2471-14 at Koforidua -Oyoko barrier and accused him of smuggling the vehicle he was driving.

They threatened to impound his vehicle unless he pays Ghc1, 500. The driver managed to bargain the amount to Ghc500.

The driver who became suspicious knowing he had genuine documents was reluctant to pay the money.

He was arrested and driven to Koforidua where the so-called security officers claimed they were sending him to the Regional Police headquarters but after several negotiations the so-called security personnel sent him to a place adjacent Effiduase Police Station.

The driver pleaded with one of the security operatives he knows to be a resident of Akyem Osiem to release him after he promised to pay the money, a plea which was granted.

The driver informed the car owner of the development and a report was lodged with the Police. The suspects were tracked and later arrested by the Begoro Police.

They were sent to the Eastern regional Headquarters of the Ghana Police Service but later sent to the New Juaben Central Police Command where their statements were taken. They were, however, later freed after the Complainant (Car Owner) expressed disinterest in pursuing the case.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Kojo Ansah

