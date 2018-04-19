E/R: Teacher found dead in her room

A female teacher identified only as Regina has been found dead in her room at Asesewa in the Eastern Region.

The deceased is believed to have been murdered three days ago by an unknown assailant who also locked the body inside the room after the act.

The stench from the room of the deceased raised suspicions of her neighbors who reported the incident to the Police. She was found dead when the room was broke into.

The decomposing body of the deceased has been deposited at the Asesewa Government Hospital morgue.

A teacher told Starr News: “she was found dead in her room last night..Information coming in indicates that she died several days without anyone knowing anything about it. The body has badly decomposed .The case is currently with the Asesewa police. It’s believed she might have been killed by an unknown person”.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Kojo Ansah