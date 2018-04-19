GH¢1m Media Devt Fund: GJA didn’t receive a pesewa – Affail Monney

The President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Roland Affail Monney has said the Association has not received a pesewa from the GH¢1million Media Development Fund set up by the erstwhile Mahama administration.

According to him, the Association only received 110 laptops which it distributed to various media houses across the country.

For years, questions were raised by media organizations about the whereabouts of the money which was pledged by the previous government in 2011 aimed at supporting, strengthening and improving the media in the country.

“We were given some laptops,” he told Francis Abban host of Morning Starr Thursday.

Asked if the then government gave the Association the GH¢1million, Mr. Monney replied: “No,” adding “we were not given a pesewa.”

Touching on the upcoming world press freedom day which will be hosted in Ghana, he said the country is poised to benefit enormously from the event with lingering issues such as safety of journalists to iron out.

