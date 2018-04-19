GPL: Liberty 0-1 Dreams FC

Dansoman based Liberty Professionals have suffered another defeat as Dreams FC’s Zuberu Sharani scored the only goal of the match at the Sogakope Park on Thursday afternoon,

A lback heel from Dreams FC skipper Leonard Owusu found Eric Gawu at the mouth of the Liberty eighteen box who set up Zuberu Sharani to blast home the opener for the visitors in the 28th minute.

Liberty doubled their efforts after the break with Coach Asante introducing Frederick Botchwey, Papa Arko and Francis Owusu for George Amoako, Brite Andoh and Benjamin Eshun respectively.

Liberty kept the heat on the visitors with the introduction of the trio but struggled to fetch the equaliser.

With ten minutes to end the game, Elvis Baffour Kyei was sent off for a second bookable offense after he landed a cynical tackle on Richard Arthur.

The win moves Dreams FC to 3rd on the table with 14 points while Liberty remain second from bottom of the table.

Leonard Owusu emerged the man of the league for a second successive time in his second game of the season.

