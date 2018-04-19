I’m sorry – Patapaa to Charterhouse

Patapaa has apologised to Charterhouse following his rant and accusations leveled against the event house after losing out on the most popular song of the year award at the VGMAs.

The ‘One Corner’ hit maker who went berserk after losing the award to Fancy Gadam accused the event organizers of taking monies to deny him the glory.

“They [VGMA board] have to stop those things they’ve been doing. If someone deserves an award, you have to give it to him based on his output. They don’t have to take any stupid money to give an award to an undeserving artiste,” he told Pulse.gh.com in an interview after the awards.

But speaking to Bola Ray on Starr Chat Wednesday, the leader of the Pa2pa soldiers said he spoke out of anger and wants to be forgiven.

“That very day I wasn’t myself and I regret my actions. I felt bad and I felt like going out of the hall. I need to apologise to them, I’m sorry. I want to use this opportunity to apologise to charterhouse, I was wrong with my actions. My fans were disappointed and I acted wrongly. I didn’t speak well and I apologise to them,” a sober Patapaa said.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM